I want to first acknowledge the unique times we find ourselves in, and the anxiety and concern that is associated.
As you know, things are changing daily with regard to the COVID virus. We are working internally and with our local, state, and national partners to stay as on top of the situation as possible and make decisions that protect staff, customers, and the community – while also providing the necessary services our clients need, albeit in a more limited capacity.
With the safety of our customers, our staff and our community in mind — the following procedures will be implemented effective immediately.
• All in-person interactions with the public will shift to phone or email communications through April, unless otherwise specified
• All agency related events are canceled through April
• Food distributions will continue at this point with increased protections
• Staff will be following CDC guidelines for cleaning, sanitation, and social distancing through April
ECKAN will work diligently to maintain as many services as possible and we appreciate the community’s patience during this time. We recognize that a disaster of any type disproportionately impacts folks living in poverty — and COVID-19 is no exception. We will continue to keep the community as updated as possible with any new or adjusted information.
