“From Death,” a new installation at Trox Gallery and Gifts explores the grieving process through art.
Zoe Gillis, who recently earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Emporia State University, created the artwork for her senior exhibition.
“This body of work represents the grieving process I have gone through since the loss of my parents,” Gillis wrote in her exhibit statement. “I have always found death to be a fascinating part of the human experience, but dealing with a lot of it at a young age is hard to articulate.”
The artwork includes sculpture, sketches, paintings and more.
“Many of these pieces reference memories I have of my adolescence, like my mother’s addiction to nicotine or health issues,” Gillis said. “Most of the imagery is derived from nostalgic things from my upbringing, or relates back to my parents in some way.”
Gillis said grief is not a “linear process” but rather is cyclical and never ends.
“These pieces are part of an ongoing body of work, and they help me process a lot of what has happened throughout these times in my life,” she said. “ They are cathartic and have become integral to my growth as a human existing in this situation.”
The exhibit is on display through Aug. 29.
Trox Gallery is open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday - Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday.
