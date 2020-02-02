Reed Slayden had already established one new standard at Emporia High as he set foot in the pool area at EHS on Saturday morning.
His six-dive school record earlier this season had set a new standard mark for E-High.
So in his final home meet — and the Spartans' only 11-dive competition at home this year — Slayden excelled in the diving pool once more, obliterating a 10-year old score with a 490.75 to finish first in the competition and adhere his name to another school diving record.
"That was, by far, my main goal for the season," he said. "Last season, I wasn't really close to the six-dive record, so it was really surprising to get that. Getting the 11-dive on top of that was really nice for my last meet at the school."
The mark overwhelmingly conquered the previous high mark of 435.25, set by Derek Krause in 2010. It was also Krause's mark in the six-dive competition that Slayden replaced on January 9.
"Warm-ups started out really good and the more difficult dives were starting to look pretty good, which they hadn't in practice this week," Slayden said. "It was relieving coming here knowing that my dives were going to be pretty good today."
In the pool, the Spartans finished third as a team.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Mason Harmon, Andrew Wendling, Cal Kohlmeier and Max Piper was the Spartans' only other top finisher, winning the race with a time of 1:41.35.
Piper added a second-place time in the 100-yard freestyle (56.88) and fourth place mark in the 50.
Harmon was fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time fo 2:39.96. Wendling was third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.76.
Caden Wilson placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 500.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Piper, Wilson, Harmon and Rudy Bedolla took fifth and the 200-yard medley relay team of Maximus Kelly, Trevor Crosby, Wilson and Alexis Chaparro was also fifth.
Wichita-Campus High School had the lead in points of the meet with a total of 554.
The Spartans have just a pair of remaining meets and the divers, including Slayden, have just two more opportunities to compete prior to state.
In spite of the accolades he's already achieved, Slayden believes there is a near never-ending
"I think it's almost impossible to have a perfect meet," Slayden said.k "I can always improve on some things. (The goal may be) breaking the record again and improve my score."
