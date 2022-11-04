Wayne Everett Luginsland passed away peacefully
at 1:38 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home
surrounded by family in Waverly, Kansas. Born on March
24, 1942, at Newman Hospital in Emporia, he was the
eldest son to Paul and Treva Luginsland, and was followed
by his younger brother, Richard (Sherre, Kansas City, MO).
Wayne dedicated his life to his Christian faith and the love
of family and friends unconditionally.
On December 23, 1962, Wayne married his soulmate,
Connie Forbeck, and together they raised four daughters:
Teri (Michael Vaughn, Garnett), Dawn (Chris Mesa,
Garden City) Susan (Terry Tinich, Mesa, AZ), and Shelley
(Daniel Coughlin, Lyndon), James VanSchaick, former
son-in-law, and opened his home to an exchange student
from Norway, Stig Nordal. Wayne was also blessed with
many grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Katie,
Hillary, Adam, Aaron, Treiy, Andrew, Kai, Joshua, Joseph,
Jeremiah, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Machelle, Christina, Junior,
Dahlia, and Caden.
Wayne attended Americus High School and graduated
in 1960. Wayne honorably served in the Army National
Guard from 1960 to 1966. Wayne worked his entire
career at Didde Graphics in Emporia until his retirement.
Following his retirement, Wayne spent much of his time
in his wood shop or the outdoors, but if a family member,
a neighbor, or a perfect stranger needed anything, Wayne
would give them the shirt off his back. Wayne will always
be remembered as a kind and compassionate man who
loved everyone.
Services will be held at Prairie View United Methodist
Church on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne
Luginsland Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of
Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
