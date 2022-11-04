Wayne Everett Luginsland passed away peacefully

at 1:38 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home

surrounded by family in Waverly, Kansas. Born on March

24, 1942, at Newman Hospital in Emporia, he was the

eldest son to Paul and Treva Luginsland, and was followed

by his younger brother, Richard (Sherre, Kansas City, MO).

Wayne dedicated his life to his Christian faith and the love

of family and friends unconditionally.

On December 23, 1962, Wayne married his soulmate,

Connie Forbeck, and together they raised four daughters:

Teri (Michael Vaughn, Garnett), Dawn (Chris Mesa,

Garden City) Susan (Terry Tinich, Mesa, AZ), and Shelley

(Daniel Coughlin, Lyndon), James VanSchaick, former

son-in-law, and opened his home to an exchange student

from Norway, Stig Nordal. Wayne was also blessed with

many grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Katie,

Hillary, Adam, Aaron, Treiy, Andrew, Kai, Joshua, Joseph,

Jeremiah, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Machelle, Christina, Junior,

Dahlia, and Caden.

Wayne attended Americus High School and graduated

in 1960. Wayne honorably served in the Army National

Guard from 1960 to 1966. Wayne worked his entire

career at Didde Graphics in Emporia until his retirement.

Following his retirement, Wayne spent much of his time

in his wood shop or the outdoors, but if a family member,

a neighbor, or a perfect stranger needed anything, Wayne

would give them the shirt off his back. Wayne will always

be remembered as a kind and compassionate man who

loved everyone.

Services will be held at Prairie View United Methodist

Church on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne

Luginsland Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of

Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.