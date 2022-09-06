Three crashes with injuries kept Lyon County first responders busy from the lunch hour on Tuesday.
The most recent crash occurred at West Sixth Avenue and Rural St. around 2:45 p.m.
One car struck a power pole but did not lead to an outage. Another car crashed into a jewelry and pawn shop. The extent of the injuries is not yet clear.
The first wreck occurred around 12:15 p.m. about 10 blocks from there, at East Sixth Avenue and Mechanic.
The cause of that crash was not clear, but the driver of a car reportedly received burns on her arms when her airbag deployed.
The second crash with injuries was reported west of Emporia shortly after 1 p.m., at Road 180 and Road D. Further details about that incident are not yet available.
This story will be updated for further developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.