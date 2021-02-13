EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Emporia State Federal Credit Union who announced expansion plans and will buy the BLI Rentals building at 715 Merchant. The new building will be used for administrative and back end operations.
Doug Wilson who will retire from servicing trucks in Emporia after 46 years. Doug owned Master Mechanics and he sold the business to Hoyt’s Truck Center based out of Topeka.
Mr. G’s Carwash who was named the Emporia Chamber of Commerce business of the year. Danny Geifer has been in the carwash business for 37 years. This past year opened a state-of-art carwash at 6th and Prairie.
Ed Owens who was named as Emporia’s new Police Chief. Ed began his career in 1990 in Emporia as a patrolman. During his tenure he has served on Bike Patrol, Narcotics Detective, Patrol Sergeant, and K-9 drug Task force. In 2001 he was named the Emporia Police Officer of the Year.
Emporia Police Officer Lane Doty who was promoted to the rank of Patrol Sergeant. Doty began his career with the Emporia Police Department in 2009.
Emporia City Manager Mark McAnarney who was awarded the 2020 Super Friend of the Emporia Public Library. The award is given every year to someone who makes it easier for the organization to succeed.
Former Emporian Darian Bruch who completed her first year as a professional cheerleader with the Kansas City Chiefs football team.
Emporia High Diver Braxton Higgins who set a school record in diving. He won six-first place diving awards to set the school record. This was Higgins fist season diving.
Emporia Community Foundation Grants Committee who gave away $25,000 to help area non-profits with special projects.
Madison boys basketball player Chase Harrison who scored his 1,000 career point. Chase is a shooting guard/ forward for the team.
Chris Walker
Editor &Publisher
