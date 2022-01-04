Edward Dean Helms, 72, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
Edward was born January 21, 1949 in Ogden, Utah the son of George A. and Juanita (Bowling) Helms. He was a graduate of Allen County Community College and served in the US Air Force, US Army retiring as a SPC E5. Edward then worked as a bulk carrier for the US Postal Service until his retirement. He was a member of the Reorganized Church of Latter-Day Saints.
On March 21, 1982 Edward married Shirley Van Sickle in Osage City, Kansas. They later divorced. He is survived by his mother, Juanita McDaniel of Joplin, Missouri; son, Benjamin Riley Helms of Emporia; daughter, Jess Helms of Olathe, Kansas; brothers, Robert Helms of Meridian, Idaho, Randy Helms of Duchesne, Utah, Carl Mark Helms of Ringgold, Louisiana, Jerry Helms of Portland, Oregon, John Helms of Garnett, Kansas, Donnie Helms of Burleson, Texas; and granddog, Turbo of Olathe. He was preceded in death by his father; brothers, Charles Helms, George Helms, Jr.; and sisters, Sharon Allen, Becky Helms, Linda McGee, and Cindy Helms.
Cremation is planned with service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ed Helms Memorial to be decided at a later date and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
