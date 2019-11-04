One person was transported to Newman Regional Health after a three-vehicle accident slowed traffic on Sixth Avenue Monday afternoon.
Just after 3 p.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to Sixth Avenue and Chestnut Street for an injury accident where three vehicles were involved.
The vehicles were a GMC Jimmy, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Chevrolet Tracker.
According to Emporia Police Officer Gabe Withington the GMC Jimmy was heading eastbound on Sixth Avenue at the same time the Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading westbound on Sixth Avenue.
"The Jimmy crossed the center line and struck the Jeep head on," Withington said.
The third vehicle then struck the side of the Jeep.
No severe injuries were reported, but two vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Names of the drivers have not yet been released.
