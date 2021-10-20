Wilbur Thomas Schultz, 90, of LaCrosse, WI, passed away on October 6, 2021, from complications associated with Alzheimer’s Disease. Wilbur was born on July 25, 1931 in Hamilton KS, to Walter Huntington Schultz and Minnie Mae Schultz, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Bernita Curry, of Madison, KS. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joan Schultz of LaCrosse; daughter, Mary A. Murphy, also of LaCrosse; son, Gary L. Schultz and wife Denise D. Schultz, of Ruidoso, NM; grandson, Vaughn Coutu, LaCrosse, WI; granddaughter, Lindsay Mills and family, Burns, WY; grandson, Eric Schultz and family, Columbia, MO; and grandson, Brian Murphy and family, Blackstone, MA; and eight great-grandchildren.
Wilbur began his career in heating and air conditioning in 1955 with Bob Crawford Heating and Air in Emporia, KS. He taught heating and air conditioning at Pittsburg State College for 5 years before relocating to Boston, MA where he began his career with the Trane Company. He eventually became a sought after worldwide expert in the technical side of heating and air conditioning working for Trane Company for over 25 years. He was the Technical Service Manager of the International Division of Trane Co. for the far East. After retirement, his passions included woodworking, photography of flowers and wildlife, music, and his beloved birds. He was self-taught in all of these passions and excelled at everything he did. He had an extraordinary and inquisitive mind. He was a world traveler having visited or worked in over 50 countries worldwide. Wilbur was a Vietnam Veteran and served as an Army Reservist for over 20 years.
An initial celebration of life and memorial was held at 2:00 pm at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, WI on Oct 18, 2021. Visitation was held from 1:00-2:00 pm. Pastor Kent Cormack officiated the service.
A Final celebration of life will be held at Hamilton Methodist Church in Hamilton, KS on Oct 22, 2021. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM with services starting at 2:00 PM, followed by his ashes being interred at Janesville Cemetery in Hamilton, KS.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his
name to his favorite charity, The World Wildlife Fund,
or the First Congregational Church of LaCrosse, WI.
