On November 7, 2022, Sara Clawson Colt joined her Lord and Savior after complications resulting from a fall.
Sara is survived by her children, Liz (David) Deckert of Leawood; Kristin (John) Goodwin of Mission Hills; Mack (JoAnn) of Lenexa; grandchildren, Colt and Elizabeth Deckert; Sara, Johnny, and Catherine Goodwin; Mack and Jane Colt; sisters, Jo Sweatt of Desoto; Ginny Chapman of Shawnee; and brother, Bill Clawson of Leawood.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 95th and Wornall, KCMO.
Please visit: www.amosfamily.com for complete obituary.
