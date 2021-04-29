Kristy Bayer will become the first female Director of Athletics in Rockhurst University history. Emporia State's current Deputy Athletic Director/SWA will take over at the Great Lakes Valley Conference member institution on July 6.
"I have truly enjoyed my time here at Emporia State. Not only was it a great professional experience, but I have had an incredible time working with the student-athletes, coaches, staff, campus community, and local community," Bayer said. "I would like to thank President (Allison) Garrett and Kent Weiser for fostering my leadership skills and allowing me to grow personally and professionally while at ESU. ESU is an institution that puts people first, and I know that Rockhurst University has similar values. The mission and values I have learned here will transition well in my new role."
Bayer, who began her coaching career as an assistant for the Hornet volleyball program, has been the Deputy Athletic Director/SWA at Emporia State since Dec. 2017. A 2020 graduate of the NCAA Pathway Program, a selective training opportunity for emerging leaders, Bayer holds a number of leadership positions, including serving on the NCAA Championships Committee, and the NCAA Board of Governors Committee to Promote Cultural Diversity and Equity.
"Kristy has been an asset to Emporia State during her career here and we wish her the best as she takes this next step in her professional development," said ESU Athletic Director Kent Weiser. "We all thank her for the positive impact she has made on our athletics department."
On the campus of ESU, she is a member of the Retention Action Team, Hall of Honor Committee, Campus Campaign Committee, the Athletics Advisory Board, the LGBTQ Faculty Staff Advisory Group and the University Diversity and Inclusion Alliance. She chairs the Athletics Compliance Committee and is the advisor for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. One of her recent accomplishments has been co-founding the Men of Excellence Protégé Program at Emporia State.
Bayer is involved in the MIAA as a member of the Scheduling Task Force and the COVID Task Force, and she serves as the MIAA Softball Liaison. She was recently named the Chairperson of the MIAA Athletics Administrators Committee. Bayer recently completed service on the NCAA DII Softball Committee, where she served as chairperson of this committee also.
"I have always known that ESU was a great institution, but my interactions with the people have made my experience memorable," Bayer said. "While I am sad to leave the people, I will always value my relationships and friendships I have made in Emporia. From the moment we got here, this community welcomed my family with open arms."
Prior to her time at Emporia State, Bayer spent 14 years at Arkansas Tech University as the associate athletic director/senior woman administrator and head coach of the volleyball team. She had a career coaching record of 364 - 132 and won seven conference tournament or regular season titles at ATU. In her final season, Bayer was named the AVCA Central Region Volleyball Coach of the Year after leading ATU to a 35 - 1 record in 2017. She was a five-time conference Coach of the Year honoree.
Bayer began her coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at Emporia State in 2001, before returning to her alma mater, Grand Valley State University, as an assistant from 2002-03. She was a four-year starter on the GVSU volleyball team and still holds the school record for career assists with 5,441 from 1997-2000. An All-American selection her senior season, the former Kristy Kale was inducted into the Grand Valley State Hall of Fame in 2007 and was honored by GVSU as a 2018 honoree celebrating Women in Sport and Physical Activity. A native of Jackson, Mich., Bayer holds a Master of Education in higher education from GVSU and is pursuing a Doctor of Education in higher education from the University of Memphis.
"This is a key position for Emporia State as we deal with the areas of NCAA Compliance and student-athlete development," Weiser said. "The fact that Kristy is with us through the end of the school year will allow us time to concentrate on finding the right person for Emporia State."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.