Holiday Farmers Markets
The Emporia Farmers Market will be set up from 6 - 11 p.m. Thursday at 606 Commercial St. for Moonlight Madness. Along with the normal variety of the winter market, the late-night market will also feature prize giveaways, food samples, and coupons.
The final market of 2019 will be 10 a.m. - noon Dec. 21 at Waters Tru Value. Vendors will feature last-minute holiday gift ideas, baked goods, and other specialty food products. The market will resume on Jan. 4 with a SNAP Cooking Demo. Indoor markets are held 10 a.m. - noon first and third Saturdays of the month. at Waters Hardware. For more information, or to become a vendor, contact emporiafm@gmail.com or call 620-343-6555.
Online Genealogy Research
The Emporia Public Library will offer a free online genealogy research class at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the large meeting room. Come and learn about how to document your family history.
Salvation Army Doubler Days
The schedule for Red Kettle Doubler Days, where kettle totals up to $1,000 will be doubled each Friday during the kettle season. Anonymous donors have stepped up for Friday and Dec. 20.
Angel trees
The Salvation Army Angel Trees are available at the following locations: Walmart, Bluestem, ESU Memorial Union, Casey’s East, and ESB Financial starting today. Angels can be selected to purchase gifts for children. Gifts may be returned to the location where the angel was selected or The Salvation Army office, 327 Constitution St., by Dec. 17.
Tags should be securely attached to the unwrapped gift to assure the selected child receives the gift. Families are available for adoption by calling the office at 620-342-3093. Groups or individuals may adopt a family and provide a meal or gifts for the children.
Christmas dinner
VFW Post 1980’s Christmas dinner will be Tuesday evening at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Bring the kids to visit with Santa Claus at 6 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Christmas music will be provided by DJ Lorenzo.
NRH Auxiliary fundraisers
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is hosting its annual Cookies for Claus bake sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Dec. 17 in the East and North lobbies at Newman Regional Health. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Scholarship Fund for area students pursuing a degree in a health care field.
Throughout the month of December, the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Gift Shoppe will be accepting $5 donations for their pediatric stuffed animal toy drive. The $5 gift can help put a smile on the face of a lab or ER child patient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.