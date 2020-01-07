Melissa Bell Johnson, 90, of Emporia, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Melissa was born November 16, 1929 in Matoon, Illinois the daughter of Fred and Effie (Lawson) Klinger. She retired from working in the laundry at the Travel Lodge Motel in Emporia. Melissa was a member of the Salvation Army and enjoyed spending time with family and cooking.
Melissa married George Wells, Jr. and they later divorced. She then married Walter E. Johnson. He died August 6, 2015. Melissa is survived by a son, George Wells of Emporia; daughter, Kathy Libertus of Emporia; 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Gary Klinger, Bill Wells, Jim Wells, Fred Wells; sister, Oma Ragsdale; and brother, Bill Klinger.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Captain Lynn Lopez of the Salvation Army will be officiating. Interment will be in the Cottonwood Cemetery west of Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or the H. Dale Buck Animal Welfare Fund and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
