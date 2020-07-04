Two area teens have qualified to compete at the 72nd Annual National High School Finals Rodeo.
Faith Miller of Allen and Alexus Hatcher of Strong City with both represent Kansas on the Kansas National High School rodeo team July 17 - 23 in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
Miller is a 2020 graduate of Manhattan Virtual Academy and will compete in the pole bending and cutting competitions. Hatcher is a sophomore at Chase County Junior/Senior High School, and will compete in the cutting competition.
Miller's sister, Hope Miller, will also join the action and compete in the National Little Britches Finals Rodeo in Guthrie.
Featuring more than 1,650 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia and Mexico, the NHSFR is the world's largest rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 — based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds — to advance to Thursday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.
Again, this year, the Thursday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will air online at www.RidePass.com. Performance times begin at 7 p.m. July 17 and competition continues daily at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. through July 23.
Along with great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world, NHSFR contestants have the opportunity to enjoy shooting sports, volleyball, family-oriented activities, church services provided by Golden Spur Ministries, and shopping at the NHSFR tradeshow.
To follow your local favorites at the NHSFR, visit NHSRA.com daily for complete results. For ticket information, visit www.nhsfrlincoln.org.
