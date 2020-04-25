We have a new addition to Emporia. It is the Trolley House Distillers. Due to their patriotic support they have committed their investment toward helping our frontline health care workers, they are now producing a fine hand sanitizer.
I am writing this history in order to intrigue you to go see all of the other fascinating historical items that they have in their new business (when they open). And to encourage you to give them the support that they gave to many of us. I am sure that anyone that enjoys whiskey will be happy to drop by. (That goes for me, too). And you religious folks should be tolerant in the fact that Rev. Elijah Craig, a Baptist preacher, is credited with inventing American Bourbon when he charred his oak barrels for his distilling product to age in. Thereby the preacher gave America — and the world — bourbon.
Originally to “proof” something was to check its quality. Medieval armorers would proof armor by firing crossbow bolts at it. Later on, early guns were proofed by overloading them and firing them to make sure they would not blow up. Gunpowder was checked for strength and lack of dampness with various devices that measured the result when you ignited a charge. Proof is also a measurement of alcohol (either by volume ABV or by weight ABW) content in a spirit. This is now usually done with a hygrometer to determine the specific gravity of a fluid and this will give you a result. This is also somewhat boring compared to how it used to be done and is still used in some parts of the world because of either: 1. lack of equipment, 2. because it is fun. I am referring to setting fire to the whiskey, with or without some explosives to boot.
In England and America, the old method was to mix the spirit to be tested with gunpowder and then set alight. If it was over 100 proof (50 percent alcohol or more) it ignited. If it merely wet the gunpowder down so it would not flash it was less than 100 proof or more water than flammable alcohol.
In Russia the way distillers of Samagon (bootleg vodka) tested their spirit (to convince buyers) is to put a match to it and see how well it burns (if at all). If you got a clear blue flame it is 100 proof or more and good quality, yellow flame or oily smoke is not a good sign. A further method of testing (for high proof) is to put some whiskey in a small bottle and shake it. If it beads, and how large the beads are will tell you the proof. (I know this stuff in that I am from Atchison, where whiskey was made but not bottled for many decades. This is another fascinating story in and of itself.)
Pioneers in America would stock up on whiskey for their travels West as it was a medium of exchange that didn’t spoil and was in great demand. Flatboats were constructed from timber upstream on the Missouri, Mississippi, or other rivers. When farmers would come down river they would take their boats apart and sell the lumber. They would convert their grains to whiskey and store it in the boats. This brought a higher dollar in the big towns downstream and they could transport their harvest in smaller ways than the bulkier grain.
Whiskey was a great incentive and award on Lewis and Clark’s great journey up the Mighty Mo (Missouri River) to see just what had recently been purchased for our new country. “On July 4, 1804, the Corps of Discovery celebrated the first Independence Day west of the Mississippi River. They began the day by firing a small cannon and ended the day the same way. They wore their dress uniforms at the morning and evening ceremonies, and received an extra ration of whiskey. They named two creeks near Atchison — Independence Creek and Fourth of July Creek. A private named Joseph Fields had the misfortune of being bitten by a snake. Captain Lewis doctored his wound with bark. From “Lewis and Clark in Kansas”, Kansapedia, Kansas Historical Society
The Atchison area has a long history with respects to whiskey. They have had a long time distillery in Atchison that concealed the fact by naming the plant something far removed for drinkable whiskey. This plant even had an effect on the Freemasons of Atchison. In that the petition (application) to become a Freemason at one time said that no Mason could sell whiskey. When the Grand Master of the Masons of Kansas found that many of its members worked for the distillers, there arose a problem. It was resolved by saying that no Freemason could sell “illegal” whiskey.
The enterprising, tea totaling, Mormons were known to trade in whiskey. Few Mormons would admit to this, but it was a fact. Even present day Mormons set up a museum in Kansas City about the riverboat Arabia that sank in the Missouri River. They were transporting a large shipment of whiskey and present day Mormons, who went looking for the wreck, were looking for any remaining whiskey in particular. (Go see this great museum in Kansas City which was organized by some present day Mormons)
When pioneers bought their whiskey they wanted “proof” that it was not watered down. Just as ancient men were concerned that gold might not be pure, our American pioneers were suspicious of being cheated with watered down whiskey; so they wanted “proof” that it was the real thing. They would get a “proofing pan” and fill it with a sample of whiskey that they were going to buy for their trek west. They would fill it up to the level where gunpowder would be poured in a divot that was elevated just slightly above the whiskey. If the whiskey was 101 proof (50 percent+ alcohol) or more then the whiskey would burn. (see the drawing)
So when you pick up a bottle of whiskey or other spirits today and see the word “proof” on the label you will now know where that word came from.
Kansas has had issues and phobias about whiskey too. Does anyone recall our Attorney Gen. Of Kansas that would arrest the pilots and the stewardesses for serving a cocktail while flying over Kansas?
So there you have it. Do you need more proof?
