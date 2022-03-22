Dear Community of Emporia,
After reflecting on our season, the Emporia High Girls Basketball Program wants to thank the community of Emporia for their support all season long. The support we received for the State tournament was exceptional. Thank you to everyone who attended; the gym was electrifying for us and to feel the magic at White Auditorium was something we will not forget. When we were making the drive down Sixth Avenue and saw all of the business support, our bus would erupt each time with cheers. Thank you to everyone who was unable to attend but followed us in some other way. The support the Lady Spartan Basketball Program received really enhanced our experience at the State Tournament. We hope to see everyone again next year!
Coach Carolyn Dorsey and the Emporia High Lady Spartans
