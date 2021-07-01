COTTONWOOD FALLS — The popular Emma Chase Friday Night Music jam sessions are returning to Cottonwood Falls after a long hiatus.
Organizer Annie Wilson said the jams sessions will be held twice a month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 2 and Friday, July 16 at Prairie PastTimes, 220 1/2 Broadway St., Cottonwood Falls.
"The first Friday jam will be an acoustic event for bluegrass, folk, gospel and country music," Wilson said in an email. "The third Friday will be [a] electrified classic rock and vintage country music jam."
Acoustic musicians will also be welcome.
Wilson said, due to continued COVID-19 concerns, the schedules are different than usual with different schedules, music genres and times.
Some other changes have been made to protect musicians, including:
- Required use of disposable microphone covers (we will provide these)
- No sharing of one microphone
- Reduced number of chairs in the front stage area to avoid crowding. Instead, for musician seating, the front row of wood folding chairs and metal folding chairs along the sides can be used for overflow. More details will be provided at each jam by the moderators.
Wilson said, depending on the turnout of musicians and listeners, social distancing may be difficult to achieve.
"We encourage those not vaccinated for COVID-19 to wear masks for their safety and the safety of others — including young children," she said. "We’ve missed you so much, and can’t wait to get together again. Thanks for supporting Emma Chase Friday Night Music."
Follow @EmmaChaseMusic on Facebook for the August schedule.
