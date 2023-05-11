Pickleball — often described as a cross between ping-pong and tennis — continues to grow in popularity among consumers, creating opportunities for businesses to leverage its growth. The pickleball craze has landed in our community as well.
The Association of Pickleball Professionals recently estimated that 48.3 million adult Americans — nearly 19% of the total adult population — have played pickleball at least once in the past 12 months. This represents an increase of 35% in the last six months alone, according to the APP.
Although originally considered a sport favored by older players, the APP report shows that the game is growing in popularity among younger players. It found the average age of pickleball players is 34.8 years, “considerably younger than previously assumed,” the association said.
Kelli Alldredge, president of the pickleball-themed restaurant chain Chicken N Pickle, agreed that interest in the sport spans across demographics. She noted that the pandemic appeared to spur the interest of children and families in the sport. Founded in 2016, North Kansas City, Missouri-based Chicken N Pickle now has seven locations, with two more planned this year and at least four next year.
Another company that has tied its fortunes to the popularity of pickleball is online retailer Pickleball Central, based in Kent, Washington, not far from where pickleball was invented on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle, in 1965.
Pickleball Central was founded in 2006 by an entrepreneurial husband-and-wife team who saw a need for pickleball products and started a small company initially selling pickleball t-shirts. The company quickly expanded into offering pickleball paddles and other pickleball equipment, and eventually grew into what has become one of the world’s largest e-commerce pickleball companies.
The market for pickleball clothing and apparel alone is forecast to grow at a compound annual rate of 11.8% from 2022 to 2026, according to research firm Technavio, representing incremental growth of $680.3 million. The market for pickleball paddles, meanwhile, is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 7.7% from 2022 to 2028, reaching $256.1 million, according to Market Reports World.
Digitally based racquet-court reservations systems such as CourtReserve and Break the Love have expanded from other racquet sports, including tennis, into pickleball. Their moves come as many club operators around the country have transitioned some of their tennis courts into pickleball courts, and as new pickleball venues have opened.
According to Pickelheads.com, which collects data about pickleball, there are about 10,320 places to play pickleball in the U.S., including both dedicated courts and other places, such as tennis courts with pickleball lines drawn.
You can stay on top of the latest trends in pickleball product demands by being active in the worldwide pickleball community, following developments in professional and recreational pickleball, staying informed on industry developments, and leveraging relationships with pickleball product manufacturers.
Brands from Subway to Walmart are monetizing the popularity of the game via sponsorships, promotional events, and merchandise. Your business might find its pickleball niche right here in our own backyard.
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
