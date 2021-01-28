The Emporia Farmers Market delivered 60 bags of locally-sourced food products to residents of Broadview Towers on Wednesday afternoon.
Jessica Hopkins, the farmers market manager, explained that this project was an effort to meet the needs of both vendors and the community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We started this CSA (community-supported agriculture) outreach project last year when the market had to shut down, just as a way to support our vendors and make sure we were still getting local food out to the community,” Hopkins said. “It was so well received that we wanted to continue that during a slower part of our year.”
The market used funds it received from the City of Emporia’s Community Development Block Grant to purchase products from local vendors so that it could then donate those products to members of the community who would benefit.
“It’s a way to support the vendors during a slower time of the year,” Hopkins said. “Then, of course, with all of the COVID restrictions and challenges that we’ve been dealing with, we’ve been trying to get creative to see what different ways we can support our vendors.”
Each bag contained either radishes or spinach, a loaf of bread, a jar of jelly and a pound of ground beef, all of which was locally sourced.
Hopkins explained that the farmers market chose to partner with Broadview Towers first because the residents there have been supportive of the market for some time.
“Broadview is in close proximity to the actual market location and a lot of our Broadview residents are loyal market shoppers,” Hopkins said. “They take advantage of programs like Double Up Food Bucks and using their SNAP card, so this is a way to say ‘thank you’ for supporting the market and giving back to them a little bit.”
Hopkins was joined in passing out food bags by Wanda Myers, Emporia Farmers Market Board President, and Susan Burenheide with Broadview Towers.
The Farmers Market has plans to continue supporting its vendors and the community in the future.
“We are also using the CDBG funds to purchase perishable items or produce that is left over at the end of indoor markets because we hate to see those items go to waste,” Hopkins said. “That funding will help us purchase those items off vendor tables and then those, in turn, are donated to Abundant Harvest for their weekly food giveaways.
“We’ll also be working with ECKAN and some other organizations over the next few months to identify additional residents or communities of folks that could benefit from being a recipient of the market box.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.