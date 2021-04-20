Earth Day Extravaganza is back.
After a successful first go-around in 2019, COVID-19 canceled what would have been the second year of the event in 2020. It nearly wasn’t revived, but some outside intervention changed that.
“I was actually thinking I wasn’t going to do it again this year,” Organizer Sam Bland said. “Just with everything going on, I just wasn’t going to do it; until I was contacted by Erika (Martin).”
Martin, an associate professor of biological sciences at Emporia State University and chair of the City of Emporia, Lyon and Chase Counties Natural Resources Advisory Board (NRAB), had attended the first event in 2019. She enjoyed herself. So much so that she reached out to Bland to inquire about whether or not he was putting another one together in 2021.
After they spoke, and with Martin on board to help put it together, Earth Day Extravaganza was back on.
“I just thought it was a really nice event,” Martin said.
“It was nice just to have a kid-friendly, no-pressure event. It was outside, there were no lines, it was all just very chill. It was really nice to have something I could go to when I had a tiny baby in tow. I want more of that in the community.”
Earth Day Extravaganza 2021 will be from 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday at Hammond Park. Along with live music from Bland’s band, Sam and the Firewatchers, local acts Elexa Dawson, The Dewayn Brothers, The Box Turtles and a string trio featuring Riley Day, will all take the stage. Several activities and informational booths will be set up throughout the park.
Katie Schrag from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism will be on hand to talk about fisheries and how conservation efforts are relevant locally. ESU biology students will also have a booth where attendees can see preserved specimens of local fish and aquatic wildlife, as well as those found not so locally, such as sharks. The NRAB will have info on how to donate to local conservation efforts, while Evergy will be there to show how it is implementing green energy.
There will also be face-painting, rock-painting and disc golf, just to name a few of the activities.
The event is free to attend, though there will be a free-will donation, with all proceeds going to Kansas Free for Arts. It is an organization Bland said that does a great deal in the community but was hit particularly hard by the pandemic.
He felt that made it the perfect organization for which to raise funds in 2021. If the event continues in the future, it will be a fundraiser for a different group every year, according to Bland.
Anyone who wants to find out more about this year’s event can visit “Emporia Earth Day Extravaganza 2021” on Facebook. To get involved, email Bland at samandthefw@gmail.com.
There were more than 100 people at the 2019 version of the event. With that in mind, Bland was not going to reinvent the wheel when it came to this year’s Extravaganza.
“We pretty much are sticking to the same gameplan as last time, with a few minor tweaks,” Bland said. “We have five different bands playing, there will be art, a bunch of activities for the kids; I know the ESU Biology Club has a lot going on. We’re just going to enjoy life and enjoy each other’s community.”
That last part is important, Bland said, as COVID-19 has canceled so much during the past year and made it difficult for people to get together.
“Once I talked to Erika, we decided this was a chance to do something as a community and for everyone to get together again,” he said. “That’s pretty important after what everyone’s gone through this past year.”
