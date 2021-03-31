Students are once again flooding the halls at Emporia’s secondary school buildings after the USD 253 Emporia Public Schools District began Step 5 of its COVID-19 Instructional Learning Plan, Monday morning.
Step 5 opens all of the district’s school buildings to 100% attendance. The decision was made by in a 6-1 vote by the board of education on March 10. Board Member Grant Riles was the lone dissenting vote.
Emporia Gazette readers expressed their excitement on social media, Tuesday afternoon, noting positive shifts in attitude for their students.
“Two days in, and I can already see a positive change in their attitude and overall demeanor,” said Justin Heinen. “It is the change they and I needed.”
Sarah Combes also noted a change in attitude.
“This is exactly what our kids need,” she said. “Now we need to work on getting all of them back to books and paper/pencil and off those computers.”
And, feedback to the district itself has also been positive.
“The feedback was very positive,” said Lyndel Landgren, community relations director for Emporia Public Schools. “Obviously for many months we’ve been working to be able to get to Step 5 and didn’t know back in June and July, when the step plan was developed, that we would be here at the end of March before we were able to actually reach Step 5 and to get everyone back into school.”
Landgren said the district’s staff worked hard to get to this point and there was a lot of excitement at both Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School from building administrators, as well as certified and classified staff.
“There’s the excitement there and the students as well,” Landgren said. “So many of our students have been doing this for almost a year now in some capacity. So there was excitement with our students as well to able to get back into the classroom, to be onsite to see new teachers on a daily basis and to see their friends and their fellow students as well.”
With the sudden jump to 100% onsite attendance — the district jumped directly to Step 5 from Step 3 which had about 50% of the student population onsite — Landgren said administrators were doing their best to allay concerns for families as well.
“All of our mitigation strategies are still in place, we’re still requiring everyone to wear masks and that’s going well,” he said. “Everyone’s continuing to do so and we still have our screening process check-in the morning.”
Landgren said the CDC’s recent changes to social distancing guidelines in classrooms has helped ease some of the strains in the transition, but social distancing is still in place as well.
And, while the buildings have been opened to 100% onsite attendance, not all students have opted to attend classes in-person. While Landgren did not have attendance numbers for students hybrid students attending remotely, he said the number also further decreased the numbers in classrooms each day.
Landgren acknowledge that some families may still have concerns about sending their children back to school and some have already contacted the schools directly for guidance.
“Our administrators fielded a lot of questions and calls and emails and I know they set some individual meetings with families,” Landgren said. “Just being able to help put their mind to be and answer any questions that they had was definitely comforting for those families.”
Families with concerns should reach out to their building administrators with questions.
Landgren stressed the excitement at the district-level to have more students back in the buildings so close to the end of the school year.
“It’s exciting for families to be able to have some normalcy and some daily normalcy in this process,” he said. “It just makes us appreciate everybody’s work and effort to keep our kids, our staff and our students safe during this process and just knowing that when our secondary folks put this step plan in place nine or 10 months ago and how successful it was. I mean, we really were able to keep kids in school for the most part with our mitigation strategies were in place.
“We were able to follow what the Lyon County Health Department was saying that what to do that with the local community matrix showed. Just been able to do those things throughout the step process has been an amazing step to get to this point. The district appreciates everybody’s patience during this process and we are excited to be at this point at this time.”
