Randall Paul Tolbert, 69, of Salina, peacefully with his family and best four legged buddy, Presley by his side, passed away, Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Randy was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on March 26, 1953, a son of Ollie Lorene (Kerns) and Melvin Franklin Tolbert. On June 27, 1981, Randy married Jackie Harriman in Emporia, Kansas.
He managed Radio Shack for 26 years. Randy loved fishing, going to the casino, Salina Liberty Football, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and every sports team any of his grandchildren were a part of and cheered for every school they attended. He enjoyed attending all of their sporting events, music programs, and plays. He also had a passion for woodworking.
Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Jackie Tolbert of the home; three daughters, Jennifer Main (Dan), of Salina, Kansas, Angela Stauffer (Brian), of Salina, Kansas, Ashley Hanson (Matt) of Salina, Kansas; son, Brent Tolbert (Alicia), of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren, Alec (Brianna), Courtney (Brooks), Kiley, Drew, Austin, Caden, Reagan; great granddaughters, Mila, Braelynn; and his buddy Presley the Yorkie-Poo.
Randy is also survived by his sister, Joni Beck, of Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Tolbert.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Great Life Golf and Fitness, 1800 S. Marymount Rd, Salina, Kansas.
Donations may be made to the Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative (SAYSI) for a little league baseball scholarship, American Heart Association, or American Cancer Society, in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, Kansas 67401.
