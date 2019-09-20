Myrta Carol Edwards (Austenfeld) Hankins passed away on the 13th day of September, 2019 at 90 years of age. Named after her Grandmother Myrta and her Aunt Carol, she usually went by her middle name Carol. She was born in Smithville, MO. Carol was a strong and vibrant woman who loved to learn and teach. She graduated from Ottawa, KS high school in 1946. She graduated from Kansas State Teachers College (KSTC now ESU) with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1967 with 5 children at home, then Newman Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1972 as a Registered Nurse. Mrs. Austenfeld taught Math, Science and Health Education at Lowther Junior High in Emporia, KS from 1967 to 1970. Her nursing career was largely spent with Newman Hospital in Emporia all the while as a single mother raising her youngest son; and then in 1977 she moved to Kansas City as a home healthcare nurse at Saint Luke’s North hospital in Smithville, MO and to also care for her parents on the farm.
In January 1948, at the Sacred Heart Church in Emporia, she married Leon Austenfeld. She is survived by 5 children, Matt Austenfeld of Emporia, KS, Mark Austenfeld, M.D. (Jennifer Austenfeld, spouse) of Prairie Village, KS, Luke Austenfeld (Diahnn Austenfeld, spouse) of Austin, TX, Joni Austenfeld of Emporia, KS and Frank Austenfeld, J.D. (Brenda Austenfeld, spouse) of Miromar Lakes, FL. She is also survived by her brother, James Edwards (Bobbie Edwards, spouse) of Virginia Beach, VA and 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She also had two nieces, nephew and close cousins including Jess Allan and Martha Edwards of Edgerton, MO and many friends and former students. Carol was preceded in death by her parents J.C. “Cliff” and Linnie Edwards who were married 72 years. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Kansas City, MO.
Myrta Carol was very generous with her children and many others. She did everything with passion including sewing, knitting, and caring for pets. Her love for pets included horses, dogs, cats, coy goldfish, and even a llama named “Danny Boy”. She even built a concrete inground coy goldfish pond, complete with fountain, and dug the hole and mixed the concrete in a wheelbarrow herself. Upon any move, she would build another coy pond for her swimming pets. No task was too tall for Carol. She eventually moved to the family farm of over one hundred years in the family; in 2005 she built a wooden deck on the back of the farmhouse by herself. She lived by the saying “Dance like there’s nobody watching”. She was always encouraging and supportive and would often give a big hug and lovingly ask if you “put on a few pounds”. She loved playing board games, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and hosting bridge parties. Singing was a passion and she was not afraid to project her voice. She once led an entire section at Kauffman Stadium with the chant “Let’s Go Royals”.
Myrta Carol was indeed a great woman.
A private family service is planned at the Ridgely, MO Cemetery next to the family farm in Smithville, MO. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift in Carol’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at
www.Act.Alz.Org. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
