The Emporia State men’s basketball team suffered its ninth consecutive loss Thursday evening, falling at home to the hot-shooting Northeastern State RiverHawks by a score of 93-76.
Both offenses started hot out of the gate, resulting in a 9-9 tie after four minutes of play. Unfortunately for ESU, the shooting success proved to be one-sided as the Hornets fell victim to a 23-5 run over the next six minutes of play. After a timeout from ESU Head Coach Craig Doty with the score reading 32-14 in favor of the RiverHawks, the Hornets were able to battle back somewhat before the halftime whistle after trailing by as much as 19.
“This is the best year that Northeastern State has had in a long time,” said Doty after the game. “This is their year to make a run, and I think they’ve positioned themselves to do just that. I thought our guys battled, we had four guys in double figures, we limited our turnovers down to eight and we had 12 offensive rebounds compared to their six. The difference in the game was that they shot 53 percent and we shot 39 percent.”
A buzzer-beating, off-the-backboard three-pointer from junior guard Jumah’Ri Turner put ESU within striking distance heading into the locker room as the score read 43-32. NSU shot over 50 percent during the first 20 minutes compared to just 31 percent (11-for-35) from the Hornets who added to their offensive woes with a 1-for-4 mark from the charity stripe.
Emporia State’s first bucket of the second half served to bring the game back within single digits at 43-35.
“I think that shows that we have a group of individuals with high character and great work ethic,” Doty said. “They’re guys that are gonna battle regardless of if we’re way behind the eight ball, we’re gonna battle to the final whistle.”
The game didn’t remain close for long, however, as the Hornet defense was unable to stop yet another run from streaky RiverHawks shooters. A 12-3 run forced another Doty timeout just under the 16 minute mark, but the short break in the action did little to stop NSU momentum as the RiverHawks extended their lead to 20 by the first media timeout of the second half.
From that point on, the Hornets were unable to cut into their deficit, never coming closer than 16 points and trailing by as many as 25 in the closing minutes. The RiverHawks got a major spark on offense from redshirt-senior guard Kendrick Thompson, who finished with 28 points behind 8-of-12 shooting from 3-point range.
“This game comes down to players, and Kendrick Thompson is one of the best players in the league,” Doty said. “They’re healthy, they’re experienced, they’re matured and they’re obviously really good. They showed that tonight. Throughout the duration of the game, all that can add up and really wear on a team that’s young.”
The Hornet men (10-17, 4-14 MIAA) will look to finish the regular season strong as they host Rogers State this Saturday. Tip-off from White Auditorium is set for 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.