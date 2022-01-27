The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will begin investigating positive COVID-19 cases in Lyon County next week, local public health officials announced Thursday.
Starting on Monday, Jan. 31, disease investigations will no longer be done locally.
According to a written release, disease investigations are when public health officials call individuals to gather more information about their case and course of disease.
Until case counts decrease in Kansas, KDHE will be prioritizing investigations of individuals under the age of 18 and over the age of 65.
People will continue to be contacted with their COVID-19 test results, Lyon County Public Health said.
For COVID-19 cases that are diagnosed on or after Jan. 31, requests for isolation letters, or those who have questions about their case investigations can contact KDHE at 785-542-6625 or email at KDHE.CovidInvestigation@ks.gov
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
