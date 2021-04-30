Frances E. Carr, 86, of Emporia, Kansas (previous long-time resident of Lebo, Kansas), passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Presbyterian Manor in Emporia.
She was born July 3, 1934 in Lebo, the daughter of John and Clara Lafferty. Frances graduated from Lebo High School in 1952. She was joined in marriage to William “Billy” Carr on August 20, 1952 in Burlington, Kansas. They lived and farmed southwest of Lebo for over 30 years and she also worked at many local establishments including several different restaurants and the local grocery store until retirement. They moved to Presbyterian Manor in Emporia November of 2012 where she never missed a fierce game of Bingo.
Frances will be loved and missed by her two daughters, Debra (Doug) Smith of Lebo and Denise (Eric) Slaymaker of Emporia; four grandchildren, Logan (Jessie) Smith of Lebo, Lacey Smith of Emporia, Cassie Slaymaker of Roeland Park, and Derek Slaymaker of Wichita; two great-granddaughters, Harlee and Rylee Smith of Lebo; two sisters, Peggy Kane of Sparks, Nevada and Mary Williams of Burien, Washington; one brother, John “Bub” (Ilona) Lafferty of Omak, Washington and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband in March of 2013 and an infant brother.
Cremation has taken place and a small private service for immediate family members only will be held. Her final resting place will be at the Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. To celebrate Frances’s life, memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Presbyterian Manor Activities Fund or the Lebo Baptist Church c/o Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, PO Box 43, Lebo, Kansas 66856.
