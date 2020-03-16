MILLER - LeEtta Mae Holmberg, 86, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Osage Nursing Manor in Osage City.
LeEtta Mae Cripps was born August 23, 1933 at the Christie Cox farm near Reading, the daughter of Clayton and Grace (Mueller) Cripps.
At the age of 3 the family moved to Topeka then on to Denver, Colorado during World War II. They later returned to the Osage area before settling on a farm southwest of Miller.
She graduated from Miller High School in 1951. She was joined in marriage to Calvin Holmberg on June 24, 1951 in Miller Methodist Church, Miller, Kansas. To this union, three children were born Donald Wayne, Annette and Linda. They made their home at the family farm, south of Miller and lived there over 50 years.
LeEtta got a job at Admire State Bank and later became one of the Vice-Presidents. She retired years later and helped take care of many family members.
She loved her family, friends and the Miller United Methodist Church, Miller Methodist Women, in which she helped prepare many meals for the community. She was the church treasurer for an extended number of years. Calvin and LeEtta were youth leaders for the Church Senior High. They also enjoyed singing and extended their talents for weddings, funerals and other events throughout the community. They loved to travel, making their way to many states, countries and islands.
LeEtta’s passion was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved flowers, music and cooking. Her baking abilities made every Sunday dinner a special memory.
She will be forever remembered by her daughters, Annette (Harry) Price of Rose Hill, Kansas and Linda (Rick) Scott of Lebo; a daughter in law, Kaye Holmberg of Topeka; eight grandchildren, Eric (Becky) Homberg, Travis (Chrystal) Holmberg, Ashley (Tyler) Kirby, Lacie Holmberg, Adrian (Gabe) Trefz, Nathan Scott, Halley (Ryan) True and Mallory Scott and eleven great-grandchildren, CJ (Tori) Holmberg, Faith Holmberg, Denver Scott, Colin Kirby, Emma Kirby, Addison Kirby, Mailey Trefz and Keenan Fears, Jenna, Joey, Jordan Collins and many other nephews, nieces and family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents; her husband, Calvin; a son, Donald Wayne Holmberg; a brother, Donald Cripps; two grandsons, Harry and Jerad Price.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Miller United Methodist Church in Miller. Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Burial to follow service at the Osage City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Miller Methodist Women and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
