Local emergency crews were called to the scene of an injury accident northeast of Emporia Wednesday night.
At about 9:10 p.m., scanner traffic indicated an injury accident near mile-marker 136 on Interstate 35 — about three miles northeast of Emporia. A Gazette reporter on scene said a UHaul truck had gone into the north ditch on the northbound side of the highway.
The UHaul truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash and was on all four tires.
We will have more information when it is made available.
