Professors have never been in the classified system of the State of Kansas. So I am just attempting to use a comparison here.
I had many classified employees at KSTC/EKSC/ESU at one time. And I had to know the regulations.
Part of the law that made up the “classified” civil service system was that if any permanent classified employee, in good standing, was laid off the system was required to form a list of those laid off. Those with the most seniority were at the top of the list. Whenever a similar opening came that person must be offered a job wherever it was located in the Kansas civil service.
It was thought that this increased loyalty. And it did. The civil service was removed at ESU also.
Many corporations extend this courtesy to their loyal employees today when layoffs must occur. I guess that ESU, the Regents, nor the personnel office made any such effort?
One of the clear differences from then to now is that we had kind bosses. Men like Dr. Webb, Dr. Visser, Dean of Men Alberg, Dean of Woman Schillerger, and Dr. Harry Stephen all had very deep Kansas roots. Or one of the great Kansans like James Harter who was known throughout the world as one of the kindest International Advisors anywhere. We, at times, fired employees. But when we did it was done with respect and kindness. NOT one time did these kind men and women need to have a policeman in the room with them when they performed their duty. This is in comparison to the Hush approach which seems to emulate the Koch industries model.
Bill Hartman
Emporia
