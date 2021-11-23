Frederick E. “Fred” Spellman, rural Emporia, Kansas, passed away at Newman Regional Health in Emporia on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the age of 79.
Frederick Everett Spellman was born October 25, 1942 in Council Grove, Kansas, the son of Everett Ray and Madelene (Richardson) Spellman. Fred married Lillian A. Schmidt at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe, Kansas on September 15, 1962. She survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Debra Ann (Jeffrey) Williams, Emporia, Kansas; sons, Everett Eugene (Carla) Spellman, Topeka, Kansas, Leonard Joseph (Angela Wilson) Spellman, and Jason Bradley (Natalie) Spellman, Emporia, Kansas; sister, Elizabeth Spellman, Emporia, Kansas; grandchildren. Breanna Williams, Brett Williams, Brettany Williams, Brecklyn Williams, Ryan Spellman, Matthew Spellman, Hannah Spellman, Hayley Spellman, Sydney Spellman, Blake Spellman, Abigail Spellman and Emily Spellman; great-grandson, Nolan Spellman and a great-grandson expected in the near future. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Ray Spellman; baby sister, Marjorie Nell Spellman; and granddaughter, Bredgette Williams.
Fred was a Master Plumber, and was the founder of Plumbing By Spellman in Emporia. He was a partner in the Emporia Community Center, where he devoted a great deal of time. He was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Emporia, where he served on the Building and Grounds Committee and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a classic car enthusiast and was an avid gravel bike rider. Fred served on the City of Emporia Building Trades Board. He and his wife, Lillian, were major contributors to the Emporia Arts Council and the Granada Theater. Fred was involved in real estate development in the Emporia Community and was active in the preservation of historical buildings. He always cared about the community in his business dealings.
He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and the community. Fred always enjoyed family events and especially the grandchildren’s activities. He was a true family man.
The Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 10:30 AM. The mass will be celebrated by Father Carter Zielinski of the church. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited at the church Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM. The family will receive friends following the Rosary.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions to the Sacred Heart Cemetery in care of the funeral home or Handlebars For Hope, for local projects, sent in care of the Emporia Community Foundation or the funeral home. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
To watch the livestream of the Mass follow this link; https://youtu.be/e8T6CT4tjhg
