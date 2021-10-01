Special to The Gazette
CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness has received a two-year, $2.3 million block grant as part of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Community Mental Health Center Grant Program.
CrossWinds’ newly funded project, titled “Expanding Services; Strengthening Communities,” will help address the needs of those who suffer from serious mental illness, experience serious emotional disturbance, or battle with co-occurring substance use disorders. Grant funds will also be used to improve access to treatment for underserved Hispanic and agricultural populations throughout Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties.
“We are incredibly thrilled about this award from SAMHSA,” said CrossWinds CEO Amanda Cunningham. “These funds will allow us to improve service delivery for our community members and provide better support to our staff. Being able to increase staffing and offer new programs is going to be crucial for us in meeting the ever-growing needs of the seven counties we serve. The ability to expand our existing community partnerships will be invaluable moving forward, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to continue improving the overall wellbeing of our coverage area.”
Upcoming changes to service delivery will include the implementation of same-day treatment, an increased crisis response presence, enhanced coordination with local criminal justice systems, and the further establishment of culturally appropriate services. Such improvements will help pave the way for the sort of innovative, high-quality care that will come as part of the state’s recently approved Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic model, putting CrossWinds in position for future success.
“CrossWinds is always excited to implement any changes that help us better serve our clients and communities on an everyday basis,” said Development Manager Lucas Moody. “The opportunity to assist our underserved populations, provide same-day services, and grow our staff will prepare us to achieve CCBHC certification and adapt to any other potential expansions of Kansas’ mental health system.”
For more information on CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness, visit www.crosswindsks.org.
