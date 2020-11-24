The Humane Society of the Flint Hills is getting in the holiday spirit by hosting a Donation Night and Holiday Mixer featuring live music, a silent auction and an artist doing pet portraits during the First Friday Art Walk in from 5 - 9 p.m., Dec. 4 at Twin Rivers Winery.
“It is large enough in there with social distancing, with masks,” said HSFC Executive Director Stephanie Achille. “People on our board felt comfortable enough to pull this event together.”
Musicians Eric Martin and Matt Cowan will be performing from 6 - 8 p.m. and pet portrait artist Emeline Fuller will be there too to sketch portraits of a loved pet for a reasonable price.
“She did ask that it was a clear photo of individual animals, so not a group photo or with people in it,” Achille said. “She would really like just a single photo that she could work off of and she is pretty quick; 15 to 20 minutes each.”
A portion of drink and bottle sales from Twin Rivers will go to the Animal Shelter. Martin, Cowan and Fuller will also be donating their fees and any money they raise throughout the evening, Achille added.
“The Humane Society of the Flint Hills oversees the Animal Shelter,” she said. “When we do any fundraising or get donations, it specifically goes to fund and help out the shelter.”
Achille anticipates to have up to 10 bundles available for the silent auction. Spectators will be able to visit Twin Rivers on Dec. 2 to view what is available. “That way, people can come by and check it out if they want to put a bid on it,” she said.
HSFC Board members, staff and the Animal Shelter staff will be there at the Donation Night. Achille wishes they could bring animals out, but with the ongoing novel coronavirus the animals will not be present this year.
“I am hoping to have a socially distant jingle mingle for the evening holiday mixer,” Achille said. “I would like to make it an annual event, but we will see how it goes.”
As the coronavirus canceled and changed fundraising for every organization this past year, the mixer donation night fundraiser is a big event for the Humane Society. Achille is trying her best to make 2020 count for the nonprofit.
Similar to the HSFC program Street Cats Club merchandise available, the Humane Society also has merchandise available to help fundraise.
“We are pretty excited about that too,” she said.
Face masks, stickers, shirts and totes are available online. All the proceeds from the store will also go to benefit the Animal Shelter.
Santa Paws is still up in the air due to COVID.
“We thought about altering it into appointments,” Achille said. “But considering it is such a loved event, they are trying to come up with different options.”
An update about Santa Paws will be posted on the HSFC Facebook page @humanesocietyfh. Visit the merch website at https://bit.ly/3kZ8jKH to help the Animal Shelter. Stop by Twin Rivers Winery on Dec. 4 during the First Friday Art Walk. Animals are still available for adoption at the Animal Shelter by appointment from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday. Call 620-340-6345 to schedule an appointment.
