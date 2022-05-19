James Eugene Lowther, 92, of Emporia, KS passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Jim was born June 20, 1929, in Emporia, the son of Eugene T. and Isobel J. (Milne) Lowther. He married Virginia Elise Briix January 29, 1955, in Herington, KS. She passed away December 25, 2011.
Surviving family members include daughters, Rebecca (John) Doan of Emporia, and Anne (George) Downing of Rose Hill, KS; grandchildren, Rachel (Kevin Margarucci) Dillon, Gregory Guilfoyle, Jane (Brandon) Tittel, and Paige (Nate) Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Guilfoyle, Caleb Guilfoyle, and Evan Guilfoyle.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and his aunt, Kathleen Lowther.
Jim graduated from Emporia High School in 1947. He was a 1951 graduate of William Allen White School of Journalism at Kansas University. He then served four years in the Navy as an officer on the destroyer, USS Leonard F. Mason DD 852, in the Pacific during the Korean War.
Opportunity came knocking in 1958, when he returned to Emporia to work for the White family at The Emporia Gazette (1959-1969), as advertising manager and then assistant publisher. (His father worked at the Gazette for 40 years, for both William Allen White and then William L. “Bill” White). While at the Gazette he helped to develop Catfish (later Cablevision), the first cable TV company in Emporia. Jim was a banker for many years at what was originally Citizens National Bank (ultimately Bank of America) in Emporia. He was a state representative in the Kansas Legislature for 21 years (1975-1996). He also served on the Emporia Board of Education. Following his retirement, he served 16 years on the Kansas Civil Service Board. Jim was a member of the Emporia Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, and the Emporia Presbyterian Church.
Jim was an avid KU fan and enjoyed reading, sailing, running, traveling, and spending time with his friends and family.
Cremation is planned with a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Patio Garden at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. Military honors will be conducted by Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars. A Celebration of Life will follow from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. that day at the Emporia Country Club. Memorial contributions to William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc., or The Emporia Community Foundation can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
