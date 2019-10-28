EMPORIA - Marilyn L. Leeds, 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Sunflower Care Home in Emporia.
Marilyn Louise Weaver was born December 11, 1937 in Emporia, the daughter of Donald H. and Margret (Martin) Weaver. She graduated from Emporia High School in 1955 and then Kansas State Teachers College with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education in Home Economics. In college, she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She later became Delta Zeta Sorority Chapter Advisor until the chapter closed in 1982.
She was joined in marriage to Raymond G. Leeds on March 26, 1960 in Emporia. To this union four children were born, Gregory, Sheryl, Gary and Julie.
Marilyn was a mother and bookkeeper for Weaver & Leeds Painting, later becoming Ray Leeds Painting from 1972-2011. Prior to the birth of first child she had worked at Kansas Power and Light.
She was very active in PTA and local schools. She was also a member of Job’s Daughters and an active member of RV Holiday Rambler Club of Kansas. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, baking and travelling.
Marilyn will be forever remembered by her husband, Ray, of the home; two daughters, Sheryl L. Leeds of Winfield and Julie (Gary) Arb of Overland Park; two sons, Gregory (Carmen) Leeds of Emporia and Gary (Shannon) Leeds of Olathe; a sister, Linda (John) Keating of Belvidere, Illinois and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107 W. Sixth, Lebo, Kansas. Family will receive friends an hour before service. Memorial contributions may be made to Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
