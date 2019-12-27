Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Service warrant, 400 Commercial St., 8:27 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 700 E. 6th Ave., 10:05 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 11:23 a.m.
Non-injury accident, Commercial St. and W. 6th Ave., 1:45 p.m.
Animal problem, 900 Graphic Arts Road, 2:39 p.m.
Communications offense, 1100 W. 6th Ave., 3:03 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 2400 Lincoln St., 8:06 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 9:07 p.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, 500 Prairie St., 12:46 a.m.
Arrest warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 1:53 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Injury accident, 1200 KTA, 3:56 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 130 and Road S, 5:37 p.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, 1400 Road Y5, 1:15 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1200 I-35, 2:48 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Fraud, 700 Woodland St., 10:55 a.m.
Forgery - Counterfeiting, 500 Mechanic St., 12:38 p.m.
Criminal damage, 600 Sunnyslope St., 6:17 p.m.
Friday
Forgery - Counterfeiting, 800 Mechanic St., 7:35 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
