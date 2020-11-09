The seasons of five area high school teams — Chase County, Lebo, Madison, Olpe and Hartford — remained alive when the regional round of postseason play kicked off across the state Friday night. Here’s how the local programs fared this past weekend and where those teams that advanced are headed this coming weekend:
Chase County 56, Sedan 18
On the road after a comfortable victory over Cedar Vale/Dexter, the Bulldogs stormed past a previously undefeated Sedan team to advance to sectional play on Nov. 13. Quarterback Mitch Budke and running back Trint Rogers combined for 213 yards and four rushing scores in the win, as Chase County moved on face Little River (8-2).
The Bulldogs (8-2) opened Friday night’s proceedings on the front foot, scoring the first points on a 55-yard rushing touchdown by Rogers followed by a six-yard score on the ground by Budke, who also completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Owen Eidman in the first quarter. A Sedan touchdown kept the Devils in range in the first half, but Budke’s 68-yard interception return for a touchdown before half-time sent Chase County to the locker room with a 26-6 lead.
Brody VanDegrift’s Bulldogs continued to pour it on in the second half as the rushing tandem combined for another three scores on the ground. Wide receiver Blaise Holloway got in on the action with a 38-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to extend the Chase County lead. And while the Bulldogs found the end zone on one end, they smothered the Devils on the other. The Sedan offense was able to convert only three of its 13 third-down opportunities, and turned the ball over four times with Budke, Rogers and senior Tylon Yabarra each recording interceptions. Freshman Brock Griffin contributed 10 tackles and Budke led Chase County with 12.
On Friday night, the Bulldogs are set to visit Little River, and now stand a lone win away from reaching sub-state.
Lebo 56, Waverly 8
The Wolves made quick work of their visitors, dumping 56 first-half points on Waverly to move forward to a sectional meeting with Frankfort (6-1) this week. Lebo (10-0) needed only 202 total yards of offense to advance, relying on quarterback Devan McEwen for six touchdowns and 159 combined yards on the ground and through the air. The undefeated Wolves will travel to Frankfort this week with a pair of undefeated teams in Colony-Crest and Hanover on the same end of the bracket.
McEwen kicked things off Friday night with three first-quarter rushes of 32, 24 and six yards while adding a nine-yard touchdown throw to Jerome Ferguson. McEwen’s offensive onslaught continued into the second quarter when he connected with Konnor Kiefer for a 34-yard touchdown after Waverly picked up its first and only touchdown of the game on a 20-yard touchdown run. Lebo’s Kyle Reese continued to pile on with a 56-yard punt return touchdown and McEwen delivered his sixth and final touchdown of the night just before half-time with a three-yard rushing score.
Reese, who tallied a team-high 6.5 tackles, and Luke Davies (4.5 tackles) led a Wolves defense that allowed Waverly only 45 yards of total offense and four first downs on the night.
Madison 60, Oswego 0
The Bulldogs steamrolled the opposition once again Friday, this time toppling Oswego in a shutout victory. Quarterback Casey Helm led a balanced offensive attack with 121 passing yards and two passing touchdowns while Madison (10-0) relied on its stable of running backs for 91 yards on the ground. The win sets up a sectional meeting on the road with undefeated Canton-Galva, the 2019 state champions which topped the Bulldogs 46-6 at sub-state last fall.
Madison running back Hunter Engle, as he has been all season, was key to the Bulldogs’ rushing attack Friday night and opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown run to put Madison on the board. Helm, who completed five of his eight passes in the win, added to the scoring soon after when he linked up with Ryan Wolgram for a 14-yard passing touchdown before finding Brome Rayburn for a 64-yard score.
Playing with a lead, Engle and Wolgram padded the scoreline with rushing touchdowns to close out the first quarter. Engle remained active in the second quarter, returning an Oswego fumble for a touchdown, and Tristan Smith, who led Madison with 47 yards on the ground, found the end zone himself with a 26-yard rushing score with four minutes remaining in the first half to close out the scoring.
Engle’s touchdown proved the defensive highlight for a Madison defense that held Oswego to 23 yards of offense. Kevin Heiniken finished with a team-high six tackles.
On Friday, the Bulldogs will travel to face Canton-Galva one round earlier than the two programs met a year ago in what will be a contest of two unbeaten powerhouses that haven’t wavered even once so far this season.
Olpe 53, Jackson Heights 0
The Eagles emerged from their first-round bye without a shred of rust as they powered past the Cobras with a 35-point second quarter to advance to the sectional round. Quarterback Damon Redeker scored four total touchdowns and Jordan Barnard returned a pair of interceptions for scores in the win. Olpe (9-0) will now host Uniontown (6-4) on Friday night.
Scoring finally on a 24-yard field goal by Gabe Castillo nearly eight minutes after kick off, the Eagles followed up an uncharacteristically slow opening period with an explosive offensive performance in the second quarter as Olpe scored five times to lead 38-0 before the half. Redeker sparked the offense with a pair of passing touchdowns to Barnard early in the period and ran in his first touchdown of the night from one-yard out with just 14 seconds left before halftime. Barnard, playing as a defensive back, delivered the fireworks on defense, completing the two pick-sixes on returns of 48 and 35 yards.
The scoring continued in the third quarter as Redeker ran in his fourth score of the night and running back Kynden Robert added his name to the scoreline with a 35-yard touchdown run.
Colony-Crest 64, Hartford 14
A week after handling St. Paul to advance to the regional round, Hartford saw its season come to a close Friday in a 40-point loss to Colony-Crest. The Jaguars received yet another stellar performance from running back Shayden Sull, who racked up 165 yards and a score on the ground, but just couldn’t keep up with the Lancers on the road. Hartford ends the seasons with a record of 6-4.
Despite the scoreline, the Jaguars had several bright spots in the loss. Sull, who also caught three passes for 18 yards, was again a problem for opposing tacklers, closing out a 1,000+ yard season. Under center, Ali Smith delivered another fine performance, as well, completiting 46% of his passes for 90 yards and a touchdown pass to Tanner Highley, who led the Jaguars with four catches for 58 yards. Fellow wideout Andrew McDiffet finished with 27 yards receiving.
In Sull, a junior, and Smith, a sophomore, the Jaguars will return two key pieces to an offense that was much improved in 2020 when Hartford returns to the field next fall.
