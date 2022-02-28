Special to The Gazette
Recently, Richard Porter contacted the Emporia Community Foundation (ECF) asking if they knew of any charitable group working with individuals to expunge felonies. Expungement is the removal of an arrest or conviction from a person’s criminal record after a wait time and behavior warrants expungement with no further convictions.
When a person’s record is expunged, no information related to the arrest or conviction may be disclosed, with certain exceptions. The problem for many convicted of a felony, though, is coming up with the $195 filing fee per conviction, plus additional costs to petition the court. Porter said he helped two people in his area in north Lyon County get their records expunged this past year.
“This greatly improved how others saw them and how they saw themselves. I would be interested in donating toward a charity that does this,” he said.
Sometimes when faced with a question, the answer can be staring you right in the face, or in this case, it was up above. Above the ECF office, that is. The local office for the Kansas Legal Services (KLS), a non-profit law firm and community education organization helping low- and moderate-income people in Kansas is located on the second floor in the same building as the ECF. When the Emporia KLS Managing Attorney, Ty Wheeler learned of Porter’s intentions, the wheels were set in motion for the KLS state office to accept the grant.
Richard Porter owns Porter Cattle Company in northern Lyon County and to fund this grant, he used a method he’s used in the past and is of benefit to those in agriculture. Porter delivered soybeans to his local elevator with instructions that he was giving the commodity to the ECF.
The elevator has Instructions from the ECF on file to sell the soybeans the day they are received and the payment for the soybeans is made out to the ECF. The advantage to ag producers is that they can deduct the expense for producing the crop, but don’t have to take the income on their taxes.
Thanks to the sale of the soybeans, Porter’s grant to the KLS for expungements totaled $50,000 with $25,000 for Lyon County and $25,000 to be used in the remainder of the state. Typical of Porter, the grant came with no restrictions, but is to be used to pay the $195 filing fee, the $20 KBI background check, fines still owed, temporary driver’s licenses and KLS staff time on cases. Porter told KLS that he doesn’t want any reports, “Just an occasional informal phone conversation about how things are going.”
As word of the grant got out to those in the District Court, many expressed thanks for the gift and the difference expungement makes in lives. District Judge, W. Lee Fowler said, “Enabling individuals who have been convicted of crimes, completed their sentence, and made the modifications in their lives is a worthy cause. Expungement of criminal records helps move these individuals forward on the road to become successful contributing members of society.
Many individuals have found themselves in the criminal justice system because of drug or alcohol issues, mental health issues, or immaturity. Once these issues have been addressed, it is appropriate to open the door to employment and other opportunities the rest of us take for granted.”
For those with felonies on their records, expungement is an important process for them to be productive members of the community. Laura L. Miser, assistant Lyon County attorney said, “Expungement is an important final step for those who have been through the criminal justice system and successfully completed their obligations to the court and their community. As prosecutors, our office ensures justice is sought according to the law. Kansas law provides an important right to those who have met the requirements for expungement of convictions or arrests. Having access to that form of justice is a vital step in moving beyond their past and into their future. The Lyon County Attorney’s Office fully supports expungements within the boundaries allowed by statute. This grant will be a great benefit in helping many to exercise the rights they are entitled to under the law.”
Becky Nurnberg, ECF executive director, said she wasn’t surprised about the grant after talking with Porter about his intentions.
“Rich (Porter) is a great representative of local residents with ECF funds,” she said. “The ECF’s mission is to connect diverse citizens for the purpose of bettering the lives of individuals within its communities and this grant will allow local individuals to lead more productive lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.