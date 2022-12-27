Here are closings, delays and cancellations received by The Gazette:
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
Emporia Senior Center - evening bingo canceled
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27
Hetlinger Development Services - closed for participants due to water leak; staff should report
This list will be updated as more announcements reach us.
