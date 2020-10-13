The railroad crossing in Strong City will be closed for approximately 12 hours for construction, starting at 7 a.m. Nov. 4.
According to a post on the Chase County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, traffic on K-177 (Cottonwood Street) will be routed to Lake Road and go through Elmdale, or 210 Road, east of Casey's, to be north of the tracks in Strong City.
