Lyon County Public Health reported three new cases and 11 new COVID-19 recoveries in its latest update Tuesday afternoon.
The new figures bring the total number of cases to 476 since early March. Active cases have now fallen below the 40 person mark for the first time since April 16, with 39 incidents still holding that distinction in Lyon County.
More than 11,400 total cases have been reported by the Kansas Department of Health as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. Just under 1,000 individuals have been hospitalized due to the virus, while 245 have died.
