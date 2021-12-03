The Emporia Gazette
Newman Regional Health was one of three Kansas hospitals to earn “All-Around Best of the Best” recognition through the Kansas Newborn Screening Program, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced this week.
The program is a partnership of KDHE , Kansas Hospital Association and the Kansas Midwives Alliance. This is the second annual award recognition through the program which recognizes hospitals, facilities and midwives who provide newborn screening services. According to a release, “142 health care facilities and midwives are being honored for their dedication to higher newborn screening standards in 2020.”
Health care facilities and newborn providers can earn recognition by meeting or exceeding state quality, reporting and timeliness goals or state averages in the following categories:
- CCHD Screening,
- Hearing Screening
- Collection Age
- Transit Time
- Unsatisfactory Rate for Metabolic and Genetic Screening.
Newman Regional Health, along with Sabetha Community Hospital Inc. and Hutchinson Regional Medical Center were awarded the top recognition as the All Around Best of the Best for earning recognition in four or more categories in 2020. Eighteen additional facilities earned a “Best of the Best” designation for either point-of-care screenings (hearing and critical congenital heart defects) or metabolic and genetic screenings.
“We’re very pleased with the effort that facilities across the state have put forth to improve the quality and timeliness of our Newborn Screening program,” said Ashley D. Goss, acting secretary of KDHE. “This awards program is an opportunity to recognize their dedication and honor their service to the families of Kansas.”
The recognition publication is available on the program’s website: www.kdheks.gov/newborn_screening.
