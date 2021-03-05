Mary Lynn Casebier, 69, of Emporia, Kansas died Tuesday, March 02, 2021 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Mary was born September 10, 1951 in Emporia, the daughter of Fred E. and Cleda (Davison) Busenbark. She retired from Newman Regional Health in 2013 where she worked as an ER Clerk. Prior to working at Newman Regional Health she worked in the office at Presbyterian Manor. Mary was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Jobs Daughters, and Miriam Chapter #14 Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family, her pets and birds, and spending time at Lake Kahola.
On June 11th, 1982 Mary married Floyd L. Casebier in Athens, Georgia. They later divorced. She is survived by a step-son, Robin Casebier of Longwood, Florida; sister, Sarah Rees and husband Richard of Olpe, Kansas; nephew, Robert Rees and wife Amy of Aurora, Missouri; great-nephews, Kyle Rees and wife Faith of Eureka, Kansas, and Sean Dengler of Olpe; and great-nieces, Allison Dengler and Mikayla Dengler of Olpe. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a step-daughter, Dawn Casebier and a niece, Elisabeth Dengler.
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Patio Garden in Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Pastor Ron Harris of the First United Methodist Church will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
