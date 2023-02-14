K-State Research and Extension – Lyon County, Extension Master Gardeners are excited to announce the line up of workshops for the 2023 Grow Your Garden Series. The Grow Your Garden Series is a collection of hands-on workshops designed to bring plant related activities to individuals who want to increase their knowledge about gardening or those who just enjoy working with plants.
These hands-on workshops will be held on the third Wednesday of each month from March through November, except for June and August. Workshops will take place either at the Extension Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden located on the Lyon County Fairgrounds or at the Lyon County Extension Office.
The 2023 Series schedule is:
F March 15 & 22 – Hypertufa Containers and Stepping Stones – 2-Part Series
F April 19 – Preserving Flowers
F May 17 – Container Gardening
F July 19 – Bee Hotels
September 20 – Growing Culinary Herbs Indoors
F October 18 – Seed Saving and Starting
F November 15 – Holiday Wreath Making
All workshops have a 15-participant limit, except the workshop on Holiday Wreath Making. Workshops will start at 6 p.m. and the cost will be $20 each, which includes the cost of all supplies. For more information about each workshop either stop by the Lyon County Extension or visit our website, lyon.ksu.edu and click on the event registration tab, for a 2023 series catalog.
Workshop registration can be done either by phone or through our website on the event registration page. If you have any questions about the 2023 Grow Your Garden Series, please contact Travis Carmichael at 620-341-3220.
