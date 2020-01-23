Marjorie “Marge” Bender, 90, passed away January 21, 2020.
Services will be at Reformation Lutheran Church in Wichita, KS on Saturday, January 25 at 11:00 a.m.
For a full obituary and memorial info, please go to the Resthaven Mortuary website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/wichita-ks/resthaven-mortuary/4071.
