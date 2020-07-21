Name: Jarom J. Smith
Political affiliation: Republican
Personal biography: I am 35 years old. I am a Lyon County native and was born in Olpe. I Attended Emporia Schools growing up. As a young adult, I worked industrial and automation maintenance at several meatpacking and manufacturing plants in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa. I’m married, have four children, and currently am the owner of Justice Painting, a locally owned and operated painting business started in 2017.
Occupation: Owner - Justice Painting
Campaign address: 104 Douglas St., Olpe, KS, 66865
Campaign phone: 620-757-2343
Campaign email: jaromsmithforlyoncounty@gmail.com
Campaign Web Site: www.facebook.com/jsmithlyco
Education: 2012: Garden City Community College - AS in Industrial Production Technology; 2018: Emporia State University - BA in Political Science
What skills and experience do you bring to the position of County Commissioner?
Though this is my first fun for political office, I have a few qualities and experiences that will aid me as commissioner. First is my education. I earned a Bachelor’s degree from Emporia state in Political Science in 2018. My experiences in college taught me that the best way for me to make a difference in the country is to get involved in state and local politics. My favorite course at ESU was the State and Local Government class taught by Dr. Michael Smith. We had a semester long project in that class to advocate for change at the state or local level. My project had to do with the mowing ordinance in Emporia. I attended city commission meetings, did research throughout the state on other municipalities, and even wrote an editorial in the Gazette regarding my findings. While my efforts weren’t ultimately successful, I gained an appreciation for the political process in local government.
What are the most critical financial challenges for Lyon County, and what do you propose to address them?
Lyon County currently ranks 103 out of 105 counties in per capita income. Statistically, we are poor. Additionally, our mill levy rate is significantly higher than other counties our size. While there are many good things that our tax money is spent on, we cannot continue to raise taxes on land and business owners. Some of the recent industrial developments in town have been promising, such as the Simmons expansion, Hostess expansion(s), and the development of the Reading Wind Farm. But, with Detroit Diesel closing its doors by the end of the year, over 100 good jobs will leave the community. Just this week we found out that the Dirty Kanza is cancelled this year, an event that brings in millions of dollars to the county.
Some of these events are hopefully only temporary. The best long term solution is to lower taxes while encouraging growth. With that growth we can then improve services to the county.
How will you prioritize weighty decisions such as infrastructure improvements or capital outlay projects?
As a business owner, there are a number of equipment and facility upgrades that I would like to make in the future. I operate my business debt free, which means that I only purchase the things that I can presently afford, and that I believe will add value to my business. For larger expenditures, I save my money until I can afford the thing I need, and the purchase price is good. I believe the county should operate by the same protocol.
What is a county commissioner’s responsibility during a public health crisis?
Commissioner’s are to weigh the data presented to them by public and private health experts, as well as county employees and the general public. Public health order’s should reflect the most current information available, and take into consideration all data and opinions. I believe that the people of Lyon County should have the least possible restrictions based upon current data.
The types of data that the county should use when weighing public health orders include: infection rates, symptomatic carriers, and the capability of local health professionals to handle the volume of infected people.
Where do you see Lyon County in the next 5 to 10 years? How will you make your prediction(s) happen?
Lyon County is uniquely located in Kansas as well as in the midwest. We are at the intersect of four major highways, I-35, The Kansas Turnpike, U.S. 50, and KS-99, as well as a busy railroad hub for BNSF. If planned correctly, the county could see significant industrial growth that makes use of our location and transportation advantages. To help make that happen, as a commissioner, I will do my part to help lower property tax rates on homes and businesses. This is a key factor that helps a business choose a location to build or expand. I will also use my factory experience to help encourage potential investors to build in our great county. Our county has great roots, and can have a bright future ahead of it!
(1) comment
In the past thousands of dollars have been donated to the Dirty Kanza, Emporia Main Street and to ESU. Are you in favor of this and if so why. What benefit are they to the county? If we keep giving money to ESU should it not be stipulated that the money should be used for Lyon Co. students only?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.