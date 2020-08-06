A Kansas City man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on the turnpike Thursday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., dispatch indicated an injury accident at mile marker 114.8 on I-35 in Chase County.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol accident report, Suad Yousef, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri was heading northbound in a 2019 Toyota Highlander with four passengers when he fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck the barrier wall.
Yousef was transported with suspected minor injuries.
Khaleda Baker, 56, Laith Yousef, 19, Ajam Yousef, 15, and Yousef Yousef, 10, were not injured.
Everyone was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
