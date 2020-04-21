GREAT BEND - Harold Edmund “Edd” Jackson, 68, passed away April 15, 2020, at his home in Olpe. He was born on July 7th, 1951, in Kansas City, MO. He grew up on a ranch in the Flint Hills of Greenwood County Kan., the son of Harry “Hap” & Kathryn (Palmer) Jackson.
Following the boom of the oilfields he landed in Great Bend. Eventually meeting Pamela (Day) Jackson through a mutual friend. On August 28, 1982 the two were married at their home in Great Bend. It was there they raised their three sons. Edd was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 32 years on April 7, 2015.
After his retirement of a life long love of driving a truck for Jomax Pipeline Construction Co., he moved back closer to family and the Flint Hills. An active member of the Olpe community since July of 2017, he was part of the Lyons Club and the Olpe volunteer fire dept. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend and a member of the Central States Synod Companion Synod Committee. He made two trips to Russia to further the word of Christ. Edd was currently attending a small country church, like he grew up in, the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Olpe.
Edd enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s various programs, sporting events, and school functions. He also enjoyed sharing his rich baritone voice in church choir and an occasional solo. He loved to travel, KU basketball, and The Kansas City Royals. Recently returning his interests in summering cattle in Greenwood County.
Edd is survived by his three sons, Jeff Jackson and wife Alexandra of Olpe, Chris Short and wife Jennifer of Andover, and Daylin Short of Lakewood, Colo.; nine grandchildren, Evie Jackson, Sophia Jackson, Emery Jackson, Harlow Jackson, Matthew Short, Christiane Short, J.T. Short, Claire Short, and Halle Short; two sisters, Kathy Drake and husband Raymond of Wichita and their sons Ryan, Scott and Troy Drake, and Margie Swisher and husband Brian of Independence and their children Bri Berry and Russell Swisher.
There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.
