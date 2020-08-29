“COVID-19: The Pandemic that Never Should Have Happened and How to Stop the Next One” by Debora MacKenzie, Hachette Books, July 2020, $27.00.
Over the last 30 years of epidemics and pandemics, we learned nearly every lesson needed to stop this coronavirus outbreak in its tracks. We heeded almost none of them. The result is a pandemic on a scale never before seen in our lifetimes. In this captivating, authoritative, and eye-opening book, science journalist Debora MacKenzie lays out the full story of how and why it happened: the previous viruses that should have prepared us, the shocking public health failures that paved the way, the failure to contain the outbreak, and most importantly, what we must do to prevent future pandemics.
Debora MacKenzie has been reporting on emerging diseases for more than three decades, and she draws on that experience to explain how COVID-19 went from a potentially manageable outbreak to a global pandemic. Offering a compelling history of the most significant recent outbreaks, including SARS, MERS, H1N1, Zika, and Ebola, she gives a crash course in Epidemiology 101--how viruses spread and how pandemics end--and outlines the lessons we failed to learn from each past crisis. In vivid detail, she takes us through the arrival and spread of COVID-19, making clear the steps that governments knew they could have taken to prevent or at least prepare for this. Looking forward, MacKenzie makes a bold, optimistic argument: this pandemic might finally galvanize the world to take viruses seriously. Fighting this pandemic and preventing the next one will take political action of all kinds, globally, from governments, the scientific community, and individuals--but it is possible.
Debora MacKenzie, a veteran science journalist, has written an approachable book about what led up to the COVID-19 pandemic and the response to it. If you are confused or intimidated by the many articles out there about the pandemic, this book may provide an easy way to understand epidemiology, other viruses and pandemics and how they have been handled, and what’s different about COVID-19.
I especially appreciated the background information about other viruses. I’ve heard the question “how bad is it actually?” many times over the past six months or so, and I feel like this gave me something to compare our situation with and provided context on what’s happening. Of course, this is a relatively short book (244 p.) and that didn’t feel like enough room to fully explore some of the concepts introduced. I still think it’s a good start for anyone who wants more information on how the COVID-19 pandemic started.
