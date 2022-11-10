Two men accused of identity theft face preliminary hearings in Lyon County in mid-December.
Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones ordered James Robert Jones, 37, and Jordan Phillips, 26, held on bond Wednesday.
Jones, whose address is unclear but is on parole in Kansas, is charged with stealing identity information on more than 100 people. His bond is set at $5,000.
Phillips, who lives in Wichita, received a higher bond of $7,500. That could be because he faces an additional charge of attempting to bring marijuana into the Lyon County Jail.
Both suspects are due back in court Monday, December 12.
