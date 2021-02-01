City commissioners are set to decide on two long-debated topics during this Wednesday’s 1:30 p.m. action session.
After an opening public comment period, the board will host a formal hearing for the Flint Hills Crossing’s proposed community improvement district, with a related ordinance to follow if no legitimate objections are raised. If approved, an additional 1% sales tax will be applied to purchases made at businesses on the property. The city has approved two such CIDs in the past, with the first coming at the Flinthills Mall and the second at the Pavilions shopping complex off of W. 24th Ave.
The $6.8 million Flint Hills Crossing project — located on a portion of the DeBauge-Krueger tract near 18th Avenue and Graphic Arts Road — will bring the construction of a QuikTrip convenience store and a new access road granting connections to Interstate 35, the Kansas Turnpike and US Highway 50.
In other business, commissioners will consider a memorandum of understanding and real estate agreement with the Emporia Country Club regarding the future installation of a community pickleball complex.
If approved, the city would be allowed to build a six-court facility (which would be considered a city park) on the current site of the country club’s unutilized tennis courts, directly adjacent to its parking lot. Additional ingress and egress easements would be approved by the ECC, giving the city access (and maintenance obligations) for nearby sidewalks and one or more ECC parking stalls for public use.
Estimated costs have been set at $300,000 in total, with the city responsible for $240,000 and the remainder coming from donations of local pickleball enthusiast groups. Construction would begin in the spring and be overseen by Mid-American Courtworks, with a projected completion date of July.
Commissioners will also consider bids for new police department vehicles and an agreement with Municipal H2O to prepare risk resilience and emergency response plans for the water treatment plant.
The meeting will stream live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Emporia-Kansas-City-Government-338314766400.
